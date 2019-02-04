Franco Harris, Saquon Barkley Make Cameos In Super Bowl Commercial

Four-time champion Franco Harris is no stranger to the Super Bowl. Saquon Barkley seems destined for a long career of postseason greatness. Nonetheless, arguably the two greatest players in Penn State history appeared side-by-side during halftime of Super Bowl LIII.

Harris and Barkley made cameos in a commercial for the NFL’s 100th anniversary. In the ad, a celebratory banquet turns into an all-out brawl featuring past and present stars when a football cake-topper falls to the ground as a fumble. The indoor, every-man-for-himself football game was as violent as any street fight Ron Burgundy has ever been in.

Both Nittany Lions performed the moves they’ve become best known for. Riffing off his famous Immaculate Reception, Harris caught the ball being inches off the ground. The commercial ends with Barkley, the newly minted rookie of the year, catching a pass, hurdling a defender, and running into open space…presumably the future of the league.

The cameos by Barkley, Harris, and other greats like Ed Reed and Joe Montana were nice touches in a commercial that seemed a bit timeworn. The whole premise resembled a re-creation of the 2017 Nissan Heisman House ad where ex-football players also break out into a melee at a ritzy banquet. For some reason, some players just can’t get enough of beating the shit out of each other, even when they’re old, dressed in tuxedos, and eating fancy food.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

