Registration Now Open For ‘Capital Day’ Penn State Advocacy Rally In Harrisburg

Registration is now open for Capital Day, Penn State’s annual advocacy rally at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Hundreds of Penn Staters will meet with elected officials on Wednesday, March 20, culminating in a Rally in the Rotunda complete with Creamery ice cream, the Nittany Lion, and the Blue Band.

Penn State students, alumni, employees, and supporters are invited and encouraged to attend the event to meet with their state legislators about the importance and impact of Penn State. Even if you’ve never spoken to your elected officials before, newly-revamped Advocate Penn State and the Office of Government and Community Relations will provide training materials prior to the event to help attendees prepare.

“Students are one of the strongest advocacy assets of the university,” said Zack Moore, vice president for government and community relations. “It is extremely important that elected officials hear the student voice, and we hope many come to Harrisburg to tell their stories and show their Penn State pride.”

The University Park Undergraduate Association has traditionally taken the lead on planning Capital Day from a student perspective, but new affiliate organization Lion Caucus will take the reins this year, working alongside UPUA and the Council of Commonwealth of Student Governments to arrange transportation for students to and from Harrisburg.

“Capital Day truly provides the best opportunity for students from University Park and around the Commonwealth to engage with their elected officials,” Lion Caucus president Zach Robinson said. “The meetings that are held throughout the day allow us to express why state support is so crucial to students’ and the university’s well-being. “

This year’s edition of the university’s largest single-day advocacy event will also feature some new elements, like opportunities for legislators and students to network with representatives from Penn State programs that “have a large impact on the Commonwealth.”

You can register for Capital Day 2019 online. All attendees will also be provided breakfast and lunch.

“You don’t have to be a poli sci major to register,” Robinson added. “I encourage any student who is passionate about Penn State to join us in Harrisburg on March 20.”

