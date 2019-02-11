Oregon Hires Penn State Assistant Director Of Player Personnel Kenny Sanders As New Recruiting Director

Penn State football lost assistant director of player personnel Kenny Sanders to Oregon on Monday, according to his Twitter account.

“In 2014 I was given an opportunity to be a part of a community, university and football program that embodies all the principles that promote the growth and success of young men academically, socially and athletically,” Sanders said on Twitter. “The support I have experienced from this fan base has been amazing.”

Sanders will become the Ducks’ director of recruiting and leave the Nittany Lions after five seasons. He’s replacing Stephen Field, who left Oregon to become the tight ends coach at Miami.

James Franklin is losing a member of Penn State’s behind-the-scenes recruiting staff in Sanders, who helped the team bring in the nation’s 13th-best recruiting class during the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports. The Nittany Lions have welcomed top 25 incoming classes in each of the past five seasons while Sanders worked under director of player personnel Andy Frank.

Oregon’s newest hire isn’t the first member of Franklin’s staff to leave the team this offseason. Dwight Galt IV was a strength & conditioning coach in Happy Valley for seven years, but he moved on to become Old Dominion’s director of sports performance. Additionally, wide receivers coach David Corley was fired after the Citrus Bowl and replaced by Gerad Parker.

