Old Dominion Hires Penn State Assistant Strength Coach Dwight Galt IV

Penn State football lost a member of its coaching staff on Thursday when Old Dominion announced the hiring of Dwight Galt IV, a former assistant strength & conditioning coach for the Nittany Lions.

Galt’s father, Dwight Galt III, is Penn State’s assistant athletic director in charge of performance enhancement, but the younger Galt will move on to Old Dominion after seven seasons in Happy Valley.

ODU Adds Dwight Galt IV as Director of Sports Performance #ODUFB #ODUSPORTS https://t.co/JuzNib41Er — ODU Football (@ODUFootball) January 3, 2019

“James Franklin and I talked about Coach Galt on more than one occasion,” Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder said in a release, “and he was very strong in his recommendation that he would impact our football team immediately.”

Galt IV added a Pinstripe Bowl win, Big Ten championship, and Fiesta Bowl victory to his résumé during his seven-year tenure with the Nittany Lions. Before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant for South Carolina, Old Dominion’s newest hire spent four seasons as a player at Maryland.

He spent three years as a GA in South Carolina before becoming an assistant strength & conditioning coach with the Gamecocks. He held that position for just one season when Bill O’Brien brought him on in 2012.

This is not the first change to James Franklin’s coaching staff which has taken place this offseason — wide receivers coach David Corley was fired after just one season with the program.

