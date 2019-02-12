Penn State Football To Hold Run-On Tryouts

Do you dream of running out to #107kStrong every Saturday afternoon in the fall? Are you willing to spend every second of your spare time inside the Lasch Building? Do you want James Franklin 2 take time 2 wish you a Happy B-day on Twitter? If so, Penn State football’s walk-on run-on tryouts may be for you.

Penn State football will hold its annual informational meeting for spring run-on tryouts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 19 in the Lasch Building.

Think you have what it takes to be a Nittany Lion? Learn more about #PennState's run-on tryouts at the informational meeting.



: Tuesday, Feb. 19

: 5:30 PM

: Lasch Building#WeAre pic.twitter.com/LnnUGpJPgn — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 11, 2019

Students must be enrolled full time and registered at the University Park campus to participate in tryouts. No RSVP is needed to attend Tuesday’s informational meeting.

The Nittany Lions have a strong history of success from walk-on players; several of them have gone on to play in the NFL. Three notable walk-ons in Penn State history are Matt McGloin, Deon Butler, and Carl Nassib.

McGloin was Penn State’s starting quarterback for three seasons and led the team to plenty of big victories in a turbulent time for the program. The Scranton native threw for 6,930 yards and 46 touchdowns during his time in Happy Valley, and he signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He’s currently a free agent and last played for the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp in 2018.

Butler walked on to Penn State as a defensive back in 2004, but made the transition to wide receiver prior to his freshman season. He led the Nittany Lions in receiving in each of his four seasons and holds the program’s all-time reception record at 179. He went on to play four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Nassib redshirted as a freshman in 2011, but broke out in his senior season, recording 10 sacks in just six games. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and has spent three seasons in the NFL with the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance From Happy Valley to around the globe, here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance.