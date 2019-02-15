PSU news by
Dancers Stand For THON 2019

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
2/15/19 5:59 pm

The Dancers! Are! Standing!

It’s 6 p.m. on the Friday of THON and this show is officially on the road.

A total of 707 dancers will stand for the next 46 hours in THON 2019, representing Greek orgs, Commonwealth campuses, general student orgs, special interest orgs, independent dancer couples, and alumni. You can see the full list of those dancing here.

Most will dance alongside friends, some will dance with their siblings, and a select few will even dance with their spouses. Either way, they’ll spend the next 46 hours on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center without sitting or sleeping this weekend…except when nature calls.

Anyway, good luck, dancers!

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

