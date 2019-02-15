Dancers Stand For THON 2019
The Dancers! Are! Standing!
It’s 6 p.m. on the Friday of THON and this show is officially on the road.
A total of 707 dancers will stand for the next 46 hours in THON 2019, representing Greek orgs, Commonwealth campuses, general student orgs, special interest orgs, independent dancer couples, and alumni. You can see the full list of those dancing here.
Most will dance alongside friends, some will dance with their siblings, and a select few will even dance with their spouses. Either way, they’ll spend the next 46 hours on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center without sitting or sleeping this weekend…except when nature calls.
Anyway, good luck, dancers!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance
Break it down, BJC.
Send this to a friend
Comments