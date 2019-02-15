PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Four Diamonds Director Addresses THON Before Dancers Stand

Morton Lin
By Elissa Hill
2/15/19 5:30 pm

The Bryce Jordan Center is starting to come to life with just a half hour until the dancers stand for THON 2019.

Four Diamonds Director Suzanne Graney took the stage just before the 46 hour kicked off, alongside Stacia Millard-Bird.

Their father, Charles Millard, has made it a tradition of attending THON Weekend every year to see the impact the event has for Four Diamonds. He already spoke to the media this afternoon at the pre-THON press conference.

“We’re here simply to say thank you,” Graney said. “We appreciate all of the long hours you put in, all of the heart you put behind, all of your intentions to do good throughout the year and throughout this weekend.”

The duo then played a video highlighting the THON journey and its impact on children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

“You all have hearts of heroes, and we love you,” Graney closed. “Thanks for all you do, FTK!”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

THON Live Stream Facing Technical Difficulties

THON’s official live stream is already facing technical difficulties just a half hour into this weekend’s 46 hour stand against childhood cancer.

‘Break It Down, BJC’: Your THON 2019 Line Dance Lyrics Are Here

Dancers Stand For THON 2019

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance

Break it down, BJC.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend