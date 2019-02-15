Four Diamonds Director Addresses THON Before Dancers Stand

The Bryce Jordan Center is starting to come to life with just a half hour until the dancers stand for THON 2019.

Four Diamonds Director Suzanne Graney took the stage just before the 46 hour kicked off, alongside Stacia Millard-Bird.

Their father, Charles Millard, has made it a tradition of attending THON Weekend every year to see the impact the event has for Four Diamonds. He already spoke to the media this afternoon at the pre-THON press conference.

“We’re here simply to say thank you,” Graney said. “We appreciate all of the long hours you put in, all of the heart you put behind, all of your intentions to do good throughout the year and throughout this weekend.”

The duo then played a video highlighting the THON journey and its impact on children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

“You all have hearts of heroes, and we love you,” Graney closed. “Thanks for all you do, FTK!”

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.