State College Mayor, Borough Manager Speak To Open THON

The dancers haven’t even started standing yet, but THON’s lineup of speakers is already ramping up. First on stage at THON Weekend 2019 were Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and his wife, alongside State College Mayor Don Hahn.

Fountain spoke about how his son Tommy overcame pediatric cancer 20 years ago, attended Penn State, and is now a physician treating those affected by cancer. Fountain’s other children went on to found THON special interest organization FOTO, which gave a huge cheer when it was mentioned.

“I came here to thank you for being the largest donor to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center year after year,” Hahn said, “…and that is why I, Mayor Donald Hahn, do hereby proclaim that State College be renamed the City of THON…”

The Borough will officially become the City of THON in about an hour for the fifth consecutive year, effective until 4 p.m. Sunday.

“FTK,” Hahn closed. “For the Kids!”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.