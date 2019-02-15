State College Mayor, Borough Manager Speak To Open THON
The dancers haven’t even started standing yet, but THON’s lineup of speakers is already ramping up. First on stage at THON Weekend 2019 were Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and his wife, alongside State College Mayor Don Hahn.
Fountain spoke about how his son Tommy overcame pediatric cancer 20 years ago, attended Penn State, and is now a physician treating those affected by cancer. Fountain’s other children went on to found THON special interest organization FOTO, which gave a huge cheer when it was mentioned.
“I came here to thank you for being the largest donor to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center year after year,” Hahn said, “…and that is why I, Mayor Donald Hahn, do hereby proclaim that State College be renamed the City of THON…”
The Borough will officially become the City of THON in about an hour for the fifth consecutive year, effective until 4 p.m. Sunday.
“FTK,” Hahn closed. “For the Kids!”
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance
Break it down, BJC.
Send this to a friend
Comments