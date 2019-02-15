PSU news by
THON

State College Mayor, Borough Manager Speak To Open THON

StateCollege.com
By Elissa Hill
2/15/19 5:01 pm

The dancers haven’t even started standing yet, but THON’s lineup of speakers is already ramping up. First on stage at THON Weekend 2019 were Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and his wife, alongside State College Mayor Don Hahn.

Fountain spoke about how his son Tommy overcame pediatric cancer 20 years ago, attended Penn State, and is now a physician treating those affected by cancer. Fountain’s other children went on to found THON special interest organization FOTO, which gave a huge cheer when it was mentioned.

“I came here to thank you for being the largest donor to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center year after year,” Hahn said, “…and that is why I, Mayor Donald Hahn, do hereby proclaim that State College be renamed the City of THON…”

The Borough will officially become the City of THON in about an hour for the fifth consecutive year, effective until 4 p.m. Sunday.

“FTK,” Hahn closed. “For the Kids!”

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

