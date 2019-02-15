PSU news by
THON Live Stream Facing Technical Difficulties

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
2/15/19 6:35 pm

Update 6:56 p.m.: THON’s live stream appears to be back up. You can watch all 46 hours of the weekend online here.

Original story: Those trying to tune into THON from home might have some trouble tonight as the weekend kicks off.

THON’s official live stream is already facing technical difficulties just a half hour into this weekend’s 46 hour stand against childhood cancer. The stream on the THON website currently isn’t working.

You can watch a different version of the THON live stream on the WPSU website here.

In the meantime, you can also tune in to coverage on our Live Blog and follow @THONwardState@OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

