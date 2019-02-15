THON Live Stream Facing Technical Difficulties

Update 6:56 p.m.: THON’s live stream appears to be back up. You can watch all 46 hours of the weekend online here.

Original story: Those trying to tune into THON from home might have some trouble tonight as the weekend kicks off.

THON’s official live stream is already facing technical difficulties just a half hour into this weekend’s 46 hour stand against childhood cancer. The stream on the THON website currently isn’t working.

We’re having some technical difficulties from the link on the official THON site – until we get it up and running again you can access our stream from here https://t.co/4febkKb4pL — 46LIVE (@FortySixLIVE) February 15, 2019

You can watch a different version of the THON live stream on the WPSU website here.

In the meantime, you can also tune in to coverage on our Live Blog and follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.