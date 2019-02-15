THON Live Stream Facing Technical Difficulties
Update 6:56 p.m.: THON’s live stream appears to be back up. You can watch all 46 hours of the weekend online here.
Original story: Those trying to tune into THON from home might have some trouble tonight as the weekend kicks off.
THON’s official live stream is already facing technical difficulties just a half hour into this weekend’s 46 hour stand against childhood cancer. The stream on the THON website currently isn’t working.
You can watch a different version of the THON live stream on the WPSU website here.
In the meantime, you can also tune in to coverage on our Live Blog and follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance
Break it down, BJC.
Send this to a friend
Comments