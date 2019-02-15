[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Welcome the central hub of Onward State’s coverage of THON 2019. Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 47th annual Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
Live Blog
Friday, February 15
3:00 p.m. — Mission accomplished: We’re inside the BJC and ready for THON 2019. Entertainment and OPP are putting the finishing touches on set up and running different sound and video checks.
