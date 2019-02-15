[Video] Human Tunnel Leads THON Dancers Into BJC

THON dancers are officially in the house, and they got here by way of the Human Tunnel.

Every year, THON volunteers line up side by size to give dancers and the THON executive committee a warm welcome into the Bryce Jordan Center Friday afternoon. Between and the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center, dancers give and receive too many high fives to count in anticipation of standing 46 hour For The Kids.

About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.