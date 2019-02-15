[Video] Human Tunnel Leads THON Dancers Into BJC
THON dancers are officially in the house, and they got here by way of the Human Tunnel.
Every year, THON volunteers line up side by size to give dancers and the THON executive committee a warm welcome into the Bryce Jordan Center Friday afternoon. Between and the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center, dancers give and receive too many high fives to count in anticipation of standing 46 hour For The Kids.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance
Break it down, BJC.
Send this to a friend
Comments