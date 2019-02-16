Mason Ramsey Wows And Woos Bryce Jordan Center
After three days’ worth of rumors and more than 30 minutes of anxious build-up, twelve-year-old yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey made a surprise appearance at THON on Saturday afternoon. He performed a mix of his own songs and plenty of country classics by artists like Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.
Ramsey entered
the Bryce Jordan Center to a thunderous roar of applause from a crowd filled with people ten years older than him. He opened his set by singing "The Way I See It" before having the entire arena sing Happy Birthday to Jeremy, a member of his band.
Playing a jet-black guitar, Ramsey was accompanied by a guitarist and drummer. His setlist featured "Jambalaya" and "I Saw The Light," before he transitioned into "Lovesick Blues," the song that made him famous last spring while performing in an Illinois Walmart.
Ramsey swooned every woman within ten miles of the BJC when he proclaimed “this one’s for all the ladies” and broke into singing “Hey, Good Lookin'”. As if he had anything else to do to win over the hearts of everyone in attendance, when someone yelled out “I love you,” the blonde-haired soprano responded “I love y’all too!”
Needless to say, as a 20-year-old guy with a deep voice and no singing ability whatsoever, I felt a little jealous after watching Ramsey’s charisma. Luckily, my girlfriend was on a sleep shift during his performance.
Ramsey finished his impromptu concert with his hit “Famous,” which was a top-five country song in 2018 and topped out at No 62 on the US Top 100.
Before leaving the stage, Ramsey retired like any great country artist would.
“If the good Lord’s willing and the crick don’t rise, see y’all again next time!” he said…with the pitch of a 12-year-old cherub, of course.
