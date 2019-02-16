Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford Leads Singing Of Alma Mater At THON

Paul Clifford, the CEO of Penn State’s alumni association, took the stage at THON along with James and Brooke Frisbie, this year’s DMAIG dancers. He came out to the stage with his iconic “Where would you rather be than a room full of Penn Staters?”

“THON inspires the community. THON changes lives. THON changes lives,” Clifford said during his brief cameo. “I’m amazed and incredibly proud to be a Penn Stater.”

He welcomed all of the alumni watching online via livestream before sharing impressive stats regarding childhood cancer. Three out of five children would lose their battles with cancer “not too long ago,” but that number has improved to four out of five children beating cancer today.

That’s an impressive turnaround, but Clifford isn’t satisfied.

“Four out of five is an improvement, but it’s not good enough,” he said. “We have to keep dancing until we hit five out of five.”

Clifford’s time on staged wrapped up with him thanking the dancers and everyone involved with THON for doing what they do, and then he asked those in attendance to link up arm-in-arm to sing the Penn State alma mater.

