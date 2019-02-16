Philly Musician Closes Out All-U Hour

Philadelphia native Eric Henkels returned to THON for an eighth time Saturday and graced the stage with covers of your favorite songs, including an upbeat version of “Happier” by Marshmello and Bastille and “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay.

Not only can Henkels sing, but he played live music on a keyboard to put his own spin on the songs. Throughout the performance he encouraged the crowd to sing along and dance to keep the dances awake into hour 21.

Henkels started off studying broadcast journalism in college but after some time decided to follow his dream his dream to play music for a living. After about ten years in the music industry, Henkels has been a part a many bands including Total Whiteout and THON favorite Go Go Gadjet.

Unfortunately for Go Go Gadjet stans, the beloved cover band won’t be returning to THON this weekend. A replacement cover band to close out the weekend hasn’t been confirmed.

