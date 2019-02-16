Play Along At Home Or In The BJC With THON Trivia
Whether you’re trying to find a way to keep busy in the BJC or interested in getting involved from home, try your hand at our THON trivia.
Congratulations, you’ve completed this year’s THON trivia quiz! Here’s a guide to assess your THON knowledge based on your score:
8/8 – You’re a THON expert, congratulations!
6-7/8 – You’re definitely FTK, but not an expert yet.
4-5/8 – You’ve probably been on Penn State’s campus.
0-3/8 – You have never heard of Penn State and live under a rock.
So how’d you do? Let us know in the comments!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two
Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.
THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe
THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.
Send this to a friend
Comments