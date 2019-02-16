PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Play Along At Home Or In The BJC With THON Trivia

By Riley Davies
2/16/19 4:28 am

Whether you’re trying to find a way to keep busy in the BJC or interested in getting involved from home, try your hand at our THON trivia.

Congratulations, you’ve completed this year’s THON trivia quiz! Here’s a guide to assess your THON knowledge based on your score:

8/8 – You’re a THON expert, congratulations!

6-7/8 – You’re definitely FTK, but not an expert yet.

4-5/8 – You’ve probably been on Penn State’s campus.

0-3/8 – You have never heard of Penn State and live under a rock.

So how’d you do? Let us know in the comments!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Riley

I Spy: THON 2019 Edition

After being on your feet for hours on end, things can get a little monotonous and the sensory overload of THON may start to get to you. We’ve created a game of I Spy to let your mind focus on something else for the time being.

What’s In Your Fanny Pack: THON 2019 Edition

THON Weekend 2019 Debuts Five Festive Snapchat Filters

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

THON Nation Makes An Impact Around The Globe

THON Nation, a new initiative created this year, aims to spread awareness about THON around the world.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend