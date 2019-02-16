Play Along At Home Or In The BJC With THON Trivia

Whether you’re trying to find a way to keep busy in the BJC or interested in getting involved from home, try your hand at our THON trivia.

Congratulations, you’ve completed this year’s THON trivia quiz! Here’s a guide to assess your THON knowledge based on your score:

8/8 – You’re a THON expert, congratulations!

6-7/8 – You’re definitely FTK, but not an expert yet.

4-5/8 – You’ve probably been on Penn State’s campus.

0-3/8 – You have never heard of Penn State and live under a rock.

So how’d you do? Let us know in the comments!

