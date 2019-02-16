THON 2019 Org Letter Superlatives

Org letters are a trademark of THON, with each org coming up with a unique and eye catching display to help others locate them in the BJC and figure out exactly who they are. The letters often coordinate with their THON theme, and are re-designed every year.

We checked out some of this year’s letters ourselves, and were impressed with the craftsmanship and creativity. We decided to hand out some awards for this year’s THON letters, senior superlative style.

Most Likely To Go To Infinity And Beyond

Phi Chi Theta went with a Toy Story theme for all of its letters, but this one in particular deserves a special award. The attention to detail on this Buzz Lightyear letter is impressive and definitely goes above to infinity and beyond.

Biggest (And Hardest To Hold) Letters

When scanning the crowd, the letters of Delta Gamma and Delta Upsilon literally can’t be missed. Our guess is that each letter is at least 8 or 9 feet tall, and both of the “Delta” signs require two people each to hold them up. Painted with a Coachella-like vibe, their colors don’t help them blend in, either.

Most Likely to Be A Christmas Decoration

Eclipse spared no brightness on its letters this year. While lights are common to see on letters, Eclipse’s lights seem brighter than the rest and they seem to have no technical difficulties, which is also impressive. While these light up the BJC, we don’t doubt that they could also help good ol’ Saint Nick spot a house.

Easiest to Spot

You’d be lion to yourself if you aren’t impressed by these letters. The safari theme of Alpha Gamma Rho and Phi Sigma Sigma translated well to their letters, which are full of spots and stripes of all animals of the jungle.

Most Likely To Get Lost (And Found) In The Crowd

Where’s Waldo? Or in this case, where are Phi Kappa Psi and Alpha Omicron Pi? These red and white stripe letters look an awful lot like the shirt of a guy that’s very easy to lose in the crowd. These letters don’t skimp on size either, coming in at some of the largest in the crowd, and are no easy feat to hold.

Least Likely To Tire

The construction theme of Kappa Sigma and Sigma Delta Tau is here for the long haul. The pairing’s light-up letters covered in road signs and construction tape show no signs of slowing down, even if that’s what you should do in a construction zone.

THON org letters comes in all shapes and sizes, brightnesses and themes. The few named here stood out for the crowd and earned themselves an Onward State superlative. Best of luck to all of those out there holding oversized, light up letters!

