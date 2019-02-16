THON Jumbotron Scroll Keeps Track Of Floor Passes

You can’t miss the Jumbotron in the middle of the BJC Arena during THON. If you’re in the upper bowl or far from the stage, this is the easiest way to get a better view of whatever act is on stage.

So what are those names constantly scrolling across the bottom?

They’re one of the ways THON keeps track of upcoming floor pass availability. When you check in for a floor pass, you’ll need to wait for it to actually be available before you can get down to the event level and hype up your favorite dancers. This scroll helps those folks in waiting keep track of when their passes will be ready.

Names listen in green usually have about 30 minutes before they’ll be able to hit the floor, while yellow names have about 20. If a name is in red, that person should be headed back to the portal soon, because their pass will be ready in ten minutes or less.

Since THON switched to the THON Dashboard System (DASH for short) last year and stopped using the PASS system, there haven’t been nearly as many issues — namely, the system hasn’t gone down during THON Weekend. (Knock on wood.)

