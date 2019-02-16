PSU news by
THON

Where Do Commonwealth Campuses Stay During THON?

Staff
By Hope Damato
2/16/19 4:32 pm

Penn Staters from Commonwealth Campuses traveled to Happy Valley this weekend to dance and support the dancers, the cause, and the kids.

With every campus located at least 45 minutes away, these students aren’t afforded the luxury of hopping on a Whoop to go home for a sleep shift. So where do they sleep? Surely, they can’t all stay at the Bryce Jordan Center for 46 hours straight.

Hotels are pretty popular in the area, but they tend to sell out fast, much like during football season.

Commonwealth Campus orgs try to keep in contact with the same hotels that they’ve used in the past to make finding one easier before they sell out.

Scranton’s org is staying at the Country Inn on College Ave., while DuBois is at the Quality Inn on Atherton Street.

“We’ve had council meetings in the past at the Quality Inn so we are used to the hotel and staff,” DuBois member John Mark Miller said.

Located at the other end of Curtin Road, the Nittany Lion Inn seems like the perfect to spend THON weekend. Its accessible location makes it easy to switch out members. Despite the high rates, Altoona’s org is staying there this weekend.

Hope Damato

Hope is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism.

