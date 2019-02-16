PSU news by
THON

Why Don’t They Just Play A Recording Of The Line Dance Lyrics?

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
2/16/19 3:02 am

We love the Line Dance as much as (and probably more than) anyone else, but we can’t help but notice a glaring error that seems to come up…well, about once an hour.

It happens nearly every Line Dance (and that’s a lot): At one point or another, the line dance leader gets the beat mixed up and the words don’t at all match up to the music track that plays in the background.

We’re not bashing the Dancer Relations captains — it’s no easy task trying to lead more than 10,000 people in a dance they barely know. But there seems to be an obvious solution to these issues.

Just record the lyrics and play them along with the music.

That would make sense, right? The words and the song would always sync up, and what’s more, the line dance leader wouldn’t end up so out of breath every time.

But, as you may already know, THON rarely makes this much sense.

“The Dancer Wellness Captain says the line dance lyrics in real time to provide a genuine experience for dancers, families, and spectators in the Bryce Jordan Center,” Dancer Relations captain Olivia Pigza said.

“We hope that the passion the Dancer Relations Captains put into the Line Dance each time it’s performed motivates the dancers to continue through these 46 hours.”

*sighs while listening to yet another line dance verse out of sync*

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

