Blue Car Dub Redeems ‘Car Race’ After Earlier Devastating Tie

It came right down to the wire once again in the ultimate THON event — “Car Race” — but this time around, we have a winner.

If you were there to witness Saturday afternoon’s tie between Red Car and Blue Car, you know what we’re talking about by devastating.

Blue Car edged Red Car in this third race of the THON 2019 series, but fans were almost at a loss for the possibility of another tie. When Blue was declared the winner, there was a deafening roar from the BJC.

It was another close race, but thankfully we have a winner this time. pic.twitter.com/nsU2WkSOMo — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

This gives Blue Car a 2-0 lead in the series thanks to another tight win early Saturday morning. There were just five races in last THON’s series, which Red Car took 3-2. By that math, it probably would only take one more win from Blue to clinch the title.

This is riveting stuff here. Stay tuned for updates.

