Blue Car Dub Redeems ‘Car Race’ After Earlier Devastating Tie

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
2/17/19 1:06 am

It came right down to the wire once again in the ultimate THON event — “Car Race” — but this time around, we have a winner.

If you were there to witness Saturday afternoon’s tie between Red Car and Blue Car, you know what we’re talking about by devastating.

Blue Car edged Red Car in this third race of the THON 2019 series, but fans were almost at a loss for the possibility of another tie. When Blue was declared the winner, there was a deafening roar from the BJC.

This gives Blue Car a 2-0 lead in the series thanks to another tight win early Saturday morning. There were just five races in last THON’s series, which Red Car took 3-2. By that math, it probably would only take one more win from Blue to clinch the title.

This is riveting stuff here. Stay tuned for updates.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

