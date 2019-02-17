Blue Car Wins Third Race, Still Undefeated At THON 2019

In the fourth “Car Race” of THON 2019, Blue Car prevailed for a third time over its lagging Red rival.

The highly anticipated THON event has entertained the BJC crowd throughout the entire weekend, and this round was no different. The race came down to the final seconds, but Blue Car was able to edge out Red Car and avoid another heartbreaking tie.

BLUE WINS AGAIN!



This dynasty is beginning to rival that of men's gymnastics in the THON Pep Rally. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

Red Car got hung up early on in the race while passing through section 105 before making a quick comeback that surprised most of the crowd and tightened the last stage of the race. The two cars seemed evenly matched until the final turn, where Blue Car made a dominant last second push to grab the win and protect its undefeated record for the weekend.

For the time being, Blue Car maintains its bragging rights.



