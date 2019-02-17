PSU news by
THON

Student Stands 46 Hours In Solidarity With Dancing Girlfriend

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Patrick Arnold
2/17/19 6:51 am

Super senior Dalton Kramer has attended the past five THON weekends just like any other student who’s involved: spending hours on end at the BJC, but still making sure to get at least a few hours of sleep.

This year, he is taking on the tough task of spending the 46 hours of THON on his feet — but not as a dancer. Kramer will spend the entirety of THON in the stands of the BJC in support of his girlfriend, Caitlin O’Neill, who is a dancer for the Penn State Equestrian team.

Kramer is cheering from the stands with two of his fraternity brothers who’ve agreed to also stay the entire 46 hours dancing in the BJC stands. One of those clutch friends danced in THON last year and is Kappa Sigma’s THON Chair for this year, so he knows all the tips and tricks to stay on your feet for nearly two days straight.

“Every year a few brothers like to stay all weekend just like the dancers to show their support,” Kramer said of the tradition, meant only for the hardcore THON attendees.

Most of the world would agree that voluntarily dancing for 46 hours is absurd. Even for Penn State students participating in THON, it’s a feat that most will not accomplish in their time here.

“It’s not as bad as I would’ve expected. It’s nice being able to go down and talk to [O’Neill] every so often to check in and give extra support,” Kramer said.

On average, dancers burn an approximate 7,820 calories while at THON, so this power couple alone they will lose over 15,000 calories over the course of the weekend.

About the Author

Patrick Arnold

Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. Can usually be found watching sports or youtube. Oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

