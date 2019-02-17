Things That Take Less Time Than Waiting To Fill Your Water Bottle At THON

For those dancers, volunteers, and spectators who were smart enough to bring a reusable water bottle into THON, they’ll soon run into some difficulties trying to fill it up. No matter what time you leave the bowl to go refill it, you’re bound to find quite the line at one of the few refillable water battle stations around the BJC.

These brutal lines can stretch pass numerous different portals, and possibly cause you to miss out on some major moments like Mason Ramsey winning over the hearts of every person in State College.

In light of this, we’ve compiled a list of things that are bound to take less time than waiting in that line. Hell, you might be able to work on these *while* you’re waiting in line.

An Exam In The Pollock Testing Center

We all know how grueling it can be to sit in the testing center for hours on end, especially if you have more than one exam in one day. Even having multiple exams in one day would take less time than if you were to fill up your water bottle right now in the BJC.

Waiting For A UHS Appointment

Regardless of the fact that you have to check in 15 minutes ahead of time, students easily can find themselves waiting in UHS as time slowly..passes…by…especially in peak flu season. If you’re looking for a quick water refill, it will likely take much longer than that.

Getting Into Champs On A Football Game Day

Go ahead — try to wait in this line during football season. You might as well end up live-streaming the game on your phone as you wait in line outside. There’s no guarantee you’ll ever actually make it inside, but hey, at least you caught the game. Unfortunately, if you choose to fill your water bottle up during peak hours, you might not be as lucky, and chances are you could miss some major THON moments.

Wait List for Gaffeoke

We know you love to belt out Dancing Queen just as much as we do, but be prepared for a wait if you’re trying to do so in front of all your favorite drunk friends at the Gaff. People aren’t as thirsty for a karaoke spotlight during THON as they are for some fresh water.

Photo Credits: Jess Cartwright

The Line Of Girls At A Frat Bathroom

Whether these ladies have to actually use the bathroom or they’re just trying to snag a mirror selfie with the frat’s subpar lighting, there’s always quite a line of girls lining the walls of every frat. They travel in packs.

Photo Credits: Gareth Brogan

Waiting In Line For Chicken Baskets At Beaver Stadium

The ever so enticing chicken baskets are pretty much the only things that can draw students out of their seats during football games. This line could go on forever. After all we are all a bunch of hungry college kids. Pray your time in line just trying to get some water doesn’t go on as long as this.

Photo Credits: Maggie DeWitt

Waffle Shop Line On A Sunday

Even in the below freezing February temps, the Waffle Shop is guaranteed to have a line stretching way down College Ave. There’s nothing students aren’t willing to sacrifice, including their sleep on a Sunday morning, to get some fresh waffles at a very cheap price.

