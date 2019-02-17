THON 2019 Raises $10,621,683.76 For The Kids

In a fundraising year that incited competition between traditions like THONvelopes and innovations like crowdfunding platform Donor Drive, THON 2019 culminated in the announcement that $10,621,683.76 was raised For The Kids.

This surpasses THON’s fundraising total from 2018 ($10,151,663.93), but doesn’t quite live up to its overall record from 2014 of a whopping $13,343,517.33. No matter what the total is, 707 dancers stood for 46 hours this weekend in the fight against pediatric cancer, and that’s something all 16,000 THON volunteers should be proud of.

We’ve always known the THON total would plateau at some point, even after a ten-year record-breaking streak that ended in 2015. With no canning weekends held this year and canvassing eventually suspended as well, this year’s total is a testament to how committed THON volunteers truly are.

Since 1977, when THON partnered with Four Diamonds, more than $157 million has been raised, excluding this year’s efforts. One day we will dance in celebration, but until then we dance For The Kids.

If you’re already feeling nostalgic for THON Weekend 2019, you can reflect on all the special and memorable moments of the weekend by checking out our extensive coverage.

After what should be a long night of sleep for THON volunteers and dancers, the effort to break the record with next year’s final total starts tomorrow. Like it has for the last 46 years, Penn State will rise to the challenge and do it over again — all in pursuit of a cure.

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

