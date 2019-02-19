Residence Halls Again Limit Overnight Guests For State Patty’s

Penn State Residence Life and the Association of Residence Hall Students (ARHS) sent out a joint message reminding students not to house more than one guest for “the weekend following THON.”

Students living on campus were reminded again that they’re only allowed to have one overnight guest per room over State Patty’s weekend. Those who live in supplemental will be permitted to house two guests.

“In recent years, overnight guests have been limited the weekend following THON,” Penn State senior director of residence life Mark Rameker and Kayla Olowin, the ARHS’s president, said in a statement posted around the dorms. “This limitation originated in order to curb the negative behavior associated with this particular weekend.”

If someone houses more than one overnight guest on Friday or Saturday, they’ll apparently receive a guest violation and have to go through the student conduct process with their building coordinator. The guests will also have to find somewhere else to stay for the rest of the weekend.

You can read the full text of the notice below:

Message from the Senior Director, Residence Life and the President of the Association of Residence Hall Students:

In recent years, overnight guests have been limited the weekend following THON. This limitation originated in order to curb the negative behavior associated with this particular weekend. We want to make you aware that this practice is continuing again this year. Residence Life, with the support of the Association of Residence Hall Students, is revising the overnight guest policy for Friday, February 22 and Saturday, 23, 2019. Each undergraduate residence hall room may have only one (1) overnight guest. Rooms designated as supplemental may have a maximum of two (2) overnight guests. If a residence hall room or undergraduate apartment has more overnight guests, the host will be documented for a guest violation and the person(s) involved will meet with their building Coordinator to go through the conduct process. Your guest(s) will also be asked to find an alternative place to stay for the duration of the weekend. If you have questions about the revised guest policy, see your Resident Assistant or contact your area Residence Life office. Thank you, Mark Rameker, D.Ed.

Senior Director, Residence Life Kayla Olowin

President, Association of Residence Hall Students

