Sean Clifford Rocks Loose Jersey Sleeves During THON Weekend

Everyone’s favorite quarterback made a bold fashion statement on Saturday.

While Penn State football welcomed THON families to the Lasch Building, we got a glimpse into Sean Clifford’s future as an elite passer.

Clifford was donning free-flowing, old school quarterback sleeves over a sweatshirt, and KJ Hamler did not approve. Hamler called the sleeves “disgusting” and “nasty,” but the rising redshirt sophomore quarterback probably just wants to free up mobility for his cannon.

KJ Hamler does not approve of Sean Clifford's jersey sleeves. pic.twitter.com/pHLQP4CwwW — Penn State Football (@psufootball) February 16, 2019

Clifford seemed to understand the implications of his sleeves, too. Tom Brady, for example, still rocks the loose sleeves, as did Peyton Manning throughout his career. And yes, I know we’re comparing Clifford with a couple of all-timers, but is it really that far off?

The ole throw for 400 and rush for 0 jersey @Kj_hamler https://t.co/YyrDcA1Ryc — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) February 16, 2019

The fact of the matter is that you have to keep blood flowing easily to the arms if you’re going to break records like it’s nobody’s business. Clifford’s 95-yard touchdown pass to Daniel George is the longest in program history.

Daniel George’s double-move left that corner in the year 2000. pic.twitter.com/p1BltpyNqX — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 15, 2018

Penn State football was involved in THON beyond hosting families in Lasch. Former tight end and current Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki made an appearance on stage and James Franklin pumped up the crowd with a short and sweet speech on Sunday.

When arguable the best freshman quarterback ever makes a fashion statement like loose jersey sleeves, though, it doesn’t go unnoticed — even during THON.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.