Sean Clifford Rocks Loose Jersey Sleeves During THON Weekend
Everyone’s favorite quarterback made a bold fashion statement on Saturday.
While Penn State football welcomed THON families to the Lasch Building, we got a glimpse into Sean Clifford’s future as an elite passer.
Clifford was donning free-flowing, old school quarterback sleeves over a sweatshirt, and KJ Hamler did not approve. Hamler called the sleeves “disgusting” and “nasty,” but the rising redshirt sophomore quarterback probably just wants to free up mobility for his cannon.
Clifford seemed to understand the implications of his sleeves, too. Tom Brady, for example, still rocks the loose sleeves, as did Peyton Manning throughout his career. And yes, I know we’re comparing Clifford with a couple of all-timers, but is it really that far off?
The fact of the matter is that you have to keep blood flowing easily to the arms if you’re going to break records like it’s nobody’s business. Clifford’s 95-yard touchdown pass to Daniel George is the longest in program history.
Penn State football was involved in THON beyond hosting families in Lasch. Former tight end and current Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki made an appearance on stage and James Franklin pumped up the crowd with a short and sweet speech on Sunday.
When arguable the best freshman quarterback ever makes a fashion statement like loose jersey sleeves, though, it doesn’t go unnoticed — even during THON.
