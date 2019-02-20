From Blond Back To Blue: Penn State Wrestling’s Bo Nickal Does Another Super Saiyan Power-Up

Penn State wrestling senior Bo Nickal made headlines before this season for his newly dyed blue hair. Mark Hall said he looked like Ninja, the popular Fortnite streamer, while I agreed to disagree that it was more of a Goku look. Either way, the light touch of blue quickly faded away to his usual blond once the season began.

Before this past weekend’s dual against Michigan State, Nickal brought back the distinct hairstyle. This time, though, he went for much more than a faint touch. His hair is actually blue and rivals both Ninja’s and Goku’s locks.

Maybe this last power-up is just what Nickal needs to beat out teammate Jason Nolf for the Hodge Trophy and program pins record.

As we noted in November, Nickal’s last bold foray into hairstyling is the exclamation point on a career of many different looks, hair colors, and beards.

Penn State fans will undoubtedly miss Nickal’s stunning moves, jaw-dropping falls, and energizing charisma when he hangs up his singlet next month. But his variety of coiffures will also leave a similar void in their hearts.

I mean, who else could pull off looks as Draco Malfoy, Paul Bunyan, and Goku in a span of five years AND with cauliflower ears?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

