From Blond Back To Blue: Penn State Wrestling’s Bo Nickal Does Another Super Saiyan Power-Up

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/20/19 12:39 pm

Penn State wrestling senior Bo Nickal made headlines before this season for his newly dyed blue hair. Mark Hall said he looked like Ninja, the popular Fortnite streamer, while I agreed to disagree that it was more of a Goku look. Either way, the light touch of blue quickly faded away to his usual blond once the season began.

Before this past weekend’s dual against Michigan State, Nickal brought back the distinct hairstyle. This time, though, he went for much more than a faint touch. His hair is actually blue and rivals both Ninja’s and Goku’s locks.

Maybe this last power-up is just what Nickal needs to beat out teammate Jason Nolf for the Hodge Trophy and program pins record.

As we noted in November, Nickal’s last bold foray into hairstyling is the exclamation point on a career of many different looks, hair colors, and beards.

Penn State fans will undoubtedly miss Nickal’s stunning moves, jaw-dropping falls, and energizing charisma when he hangs up his singlet next month. But his variety of coiffures will also leave a similar void in their hearts.

I mean, who else could pull off looks as Draco Malfoy, Paul Bunyan, and Goku in a span of five years AND with cauliflower ears?

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's news editor

