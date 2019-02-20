Tri Sig Returns With First Bid Day

The sisterhood is expanding after Sigma Sigma Sigma held its first Bid Day on Monday since returning to campus.

After putting on events throughout last week, potential new members gathered for a sisterhood formal on February 13 at the Nittany Lion Inn. Following that week of activities and interviews, the Beta Upsilon chapter welcomed 100 women as part of its first class.

The chapter’s first Bid Day was quite different from your typical one. All members were required to go to the HUB in the afternoon to sign papers and receive their bid card. They also took home a shirt to wear later that night.

Around 4:30 p.m., they rejoined at the HUB in their new shirts and took pictures on the stairs. From there, buses came and picked them up to take them to Beaver Stadium.

Beaver Stadium was filled with activities for the new members. They had a photoshoot in the stands with the greek letter Sigma, as well as desserts, food, and candy out on display.

The new sisters had the chance to make lasting memories with a photo booth and also got to take home goodie bags filled with Tri Sig merchandise.

“I thought it would be cool to be a part of something new at Penn State. I liked all the events Tri Sig held, like the sisterhood event,” freshman Mackenzie McMahon said. “We were able to meet our future sisters, learn more about the sorority’s values, and eat fancy desserts.”

Tri Sig will move into South Halls in the fall, getting its own floor at Hoyt Hall.

