Your State Patty’s Daylong Attire Guide

It’s that time of the year again, folks. That’s right, it’s time to get green, because in less than a week, the greatest unofficial holiday ever created will soon be upon us: State Patty’s Day.

If you’re planning to partake in the festivities, it’s time to start planning your outfit. But if you’re anything like me and you (seemingly) enjoy the torment of last-minute planning, you likely haven’t figured out your daylong attire.

Fear not, however, for we have created this all-inclusive guide to crafting the perfect State Patty’s Day(long) outfit if you’re a slacker like us.

Girls

Oversized Off-The-Shoulder Sweatshirt

Sensible yet sweet. The only things you’ll to create this look are a pair of scissors and an old Penn State sweatshirt. By simply cutting off the top of the shirt, you get a cute top that’s still practical and warm.

Depending on what color leggings or jeans you’re planning to wear with the sweatshirt, you can opt for an all-white or an all-green sweatshirt to complete the look. You be the judge.

Pleated Skirts

Whether it’s a pleated skirt left over from your private school days, or just one you picked up via online shopping, pleated skirts are reminiscent of kilts and perfect for State Patty’s Day. You can pair your skirt with a cropped long-sleeved tee to make up for the cold your legs will likely be feeling

Shamrock Leggings

Yes, shamrock leggings. They’re a little bit crazy, but can be ordered easily through Amazon with two-day shipping.

Moreover, shamrock leggings are a great way to Irish- ify an oversized tee-shirt or sweatshirt. Plus, they give you an excuse to yell, “This holiday sham-ROCKS” all day. What’s better than that luxury? Nothing.



White or Green Bandanas



Bandanas are the perfect way to add a stylish edge to any outfit you’re planning on wearing. Trust me, I have a different bandana color for truly every occasion. They’re a daylong staple and a must-have, in my opinion.

For State Patty’s Day, I’d recommend pairing your outfit with a green or white bandana, depending on your shirt color. You might want to try wearing it backward around your neck or pulling your hair back with it like a headband to get the most out of the look.

Guys

A Celtics Jersey With A Sweatshirt Underneath



You’d think after two or three years of wearing jerseys for every daylong function, the guys’ attire would change. But unfortunately, it doesn’t . It’s jersey season again, baby.

As much as it kills me to suggest wearing a Celtics jersey as a diehard truster of the process and big-time Sixers girl, the Celtics do have the luck of the Irish. Their jerseys are about as on-brand as you can get for State Patty’s Day.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.