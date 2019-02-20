Your State Patty’s Daylong Attire Guide
It’s that time of the year again, folks. That’s right, it’s time to get green, because in less than a week, the greatest unofficial holiday ever created will soon be upon us: State Patty’s Day.
If you’re planning to partake in the festivities, it’s time to start planning your outfit. But if you’re anything like me and you (seemingly) enjoy the torment of last-minute planning, you likely haven’t figured out your daylong attire.
Fear not, however, for we have created this all-inclusive guide to crafting the perfect State Patty’s Day(long) outfit if you’re a slacker like us.
Girls
Oversized Off-The-Shoulder Sweatshirt
Sensible yet sweet. The only things you’ll to create this look are a pair of scissors and an old Penn State sweatshirt. By simply cutting off the top of the shirt, you get a cute top that’s still practical and warm.
Depending on what color leggings or jeans you’re planning to wear with the sweatshirt, you can opt for an all-white or an all-green sweatshirt to complete the look. You be the judge.
Pleated Skirts
Whether it’s a pleated skirt left over from your private school days, or just one you picked up via online shopping, pleated skirts are reminiscent of kilts and perfect for State Patty’s Day. You can pair your skirt with a cropped long-sleeved tee to make up for the cold your legs will likely be feeling
Shamrock Leggings
Yes, shamrock leggings. They’re a little bit crazy, but can be ordered easily through Amazon with two-day shipping.
Moreover, shamrock leggings are a great way to Irish-
White or Green Bandanas
Bandanas are the perfect way to add a stylish edge to any outfit you’re planning on wearing. Trust me, I have a different bandana color for truly every occasion. They’re a daylong staple and a must-have, in my opinion.
For State Patty’s Day, I’d recommend pairing your outfit with a green or white bandana, depending on your shirt color. You might want to try wearing it backward around your neck or pulling your hair back with it like a headband to get the most out of the look.
Guys
A Celtics Jersey With A Sweatshirt Underneath
You’d think after two or three years of wearing jerseys for every daylong function, the guys’ attire would change. But
As much as it kills me to suggest wearing a Celtics jersey as a diehard truster of the process and big-time Sixers girl, the Celtics do have the luck of the Irish. Their jerseys are about as on-brand as you can get for State Patty’s Day.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad
After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.
Our Best Posts From THON 2019
If you couldn’t stay awake the whole time or may’ve missed some of the most exciting things THON had to offer, we compiled a list of some of our favorite posts from the weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments