PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

[Photo Story] Another Penn State Snow Day

Allison Rambler | Onward State
By Allison Rambler
2/21/19 4:03 am

Another snowstorm brought yet another snow day for Penn State students. Though campus was closed, many found ways to enjoy the chilly temperatures both inside and out.

The University Park sidewalks were mostly deserted as students aimed to avoid the frigid air…
…but the promise of snow day fun brought some dedicated athletes to Old Main Lawn.
Nothing beats a good snow bowl on Old Main Lawn, huh?
The scene rivaled the NFL’s Tuck Rule game in 2001.
Meanwhile, other students chose to bring new life to the scene.
Snow plows were hard at work clearing the sidewalks for the next day of classes.
As always, and even despite the heavy snowfall and later layer of ice, snow removal crews from OPP kept the sidewalks clear.
Those hoping to stay warm took shelter in the HUB.
Snow football is cool and all, but those who chose to head indoors were probably much warmer.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Allison Rambler

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Allison

What’s Missing From The 2019 THON Line Dance?

The THON 2019 line dance covers news, pop culture, and Penn State events from the past year, but it can’t include everything…can it?

The Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Spots At Penn State

School Of Theatre To Present ‘Violet’

Mother-Daughter Duo Dances In THON 31 Years Apart

“I knew my mom did it and I knew I was going to finish, but having her there pushing me, talking to me, and keeping me occupied definitely took my mind off the pain.”

George Campbell’s Transfer A Low-Risk, High-Reward Move For Penn State

The potential upside for George Campbell and what he can bring to Penn State’s offense is huge.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend