Board Of Trustees Committee Approves Room & Board Rate Increases

Students can likely expect to pay $146 more per semester for room and board next year after the recommended increase was approved Thursday afternoon by the Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning.

The average room and board rate, which includes a standard double room and the mid-level meal plan, would total $5,676 per semester.

John Papazoglou, the university’s associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services, presented the proposal to the committee Thursday. He said the rates cover all anticipated increases and allow facilities improvements as outlined by the Housing and Food Services capital plan, including renovations to East and Pollock dorms.

“Penn State Housing and Food Services is committed to providing a quality living and dining experience for our students, while also adhering to the university’s overall priority to minimize increases to student expenses,” Papazoglou said in a release.



The recommendation will be considered by the full Board of Trustees at its voting meeting Friday afternoon. If approved, the 2.64 percent increase would be the second lowest in the last nine years, following last year’s 2.5 percent increase.

