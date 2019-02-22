PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Other Holidays We Could Be Celebrating Together At Penn State

Jack Lukow | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
2/22/19 4:04 am

Long, long ago, Saint Patrick’s Day fell during spring break. Faced with the horrifying prospect of not being able to drink with their friends on one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, Penn State students decided to create their own holiday. Thus, on March 2, 2007, State Patty’s Day was born, and all hell ensued.

In the spirit of Ol’ State Patrick, here are some other holidays that we aren’t fortunate enough to get to celebrate together but could be celebrating together anyway, damnit.

IndePennState’s Day

Tragically, the Fourth of July falls in the middle of the summer every year, so we never get to celebrate the birth of this great nation together. It is only right that we get the opportunity to honor not only America and its founding fathers but, more importantly, Abraham Lincoln and all that he has done for our trophy-winning Land Grant university. Let’s start celebrating our own Independence Day two months early on the weekend before finals, because why the hell not?

Statesgiving Eve

Don’t you find it annoying that Thanksgiving always falls during Thanksgiving break? We can never properly celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in State College — unless we just started doing it early. We could even follow it with our own Penn State alternative to Thanksgiving dinner. These are the wholesome traditions our generation can leave behind.

New Semester’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is yet another holiday we are tragically not in State College to celebrate, even though there’s no place we’d rather be. Fortunately, there’s an obvious solution to this problem. Yep, let’s celebrate New Years the Sunday night before the spring semester starts.

As soon as the clock strikes midnight, it’s a school day once again, baby. Hopefully, the Student Fee Board can scrape together enough money to fly Ryan Seacrest out to State College to emcee our very own ball drop.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Kids Dazzle In THON 2019 Fashion Show

Look to these kids for all of the latest fashion trends for THON 2020 and beyond.

Bungee Jumpers Grace THON 2019 With Their Presence

Brace Yourselves, The Bungee Jumpers Are Back For THON 2019

Your Best THON 2019 Dancer Mail Call Memories

Some of the feedback we received showed just how creative, motivating, and heartfelt the army of supporters behind the 707 dancers could be.

Your THON 2019 Master Playlist

With more than 500 songs and a run-time of more than 30 hours, this playlist will make it seem like THON never ended.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend