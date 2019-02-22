PSU news by
[Photo Story] Penn State Football Hosts THON Explorers

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Brian Bachman
2/22/19 4:05 am

Penn State football hosted its annual Explorers Program event during THON, inviting children and families affected by childhood cancer to the Lasch Building for tours and the chance to kick it with some Penn State football players.

The kids began by walking through a tunnel of players in the main Lasch Building hallway. Here, defensive end Shane Simmons (34) gives high-fives to the kids walking through.
Offensive lineman CJ Thorpe was one of the more enthusiastic players throughout the event, always taking the opportunity to talk and put a smile on the kids’ faces.
This kid just wasn’t feeling the pressure of walking down the hallway by himself, but Thorpe kept a smile on his face nonetheless.
Remember the crying boy from the last picture? As you can see, Shane Simmons decided to take it upon himself to cheer him up and carry the him down the hallway.
The kids then entered the team meeting room, where they were assigned a player or two to give them a tour of the building.
Future Nittany Lion? Huge Sean Clifford fan? Either way, the locker room was a main attraction for the kids, and this little guy took it as an opportunity to get some reps in with his own football.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bryce Effner was in the party spirit, playing games with kids on the second floor of the building.
Freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) and freshman defensive end Nick Tarbuton (43) give a family an inside look into the locker room, giving away a pair of gloves.

About the Author

Brian Bachman

Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

