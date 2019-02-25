PSU news by
Black History 101 Mobile Museum To Visit University Park

Black History Mobile Museum
By Ryen Gailey
2/25/19 4:04 am

The Martin Luther King Jr. Student Committee will sponsor the Black History 101 Mobile Museum in Heritage Hall at the HUB. The museum is free and open to the public and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 26.

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum was founded by Khalid el-Hakim, an educator and activist, and hosts more than 7,000 unique archives under categories including slavery, politics, Jim Crow, science, religion and education. Some documents in this museum are even signed by historic social reformers like Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass, W.E.B. DuBois, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Rosa Parks.

Photo: Black History Mobile Museum

As an activist, Khalid has traveled over the country for over 20 years finding these artifacts through antique shops, flea markets, estate sales, and auctions. As an educator, Khalid taught social studies in Detroit for 15 years.

The museum has been displayed in 34 states, at more than 300 institutions, and has been intentionally displayed in nontraditional spaces like classrooms, conference rooms, libraries, galleries, and living rooms. These nonconventional spaces are intended to help the audience view the artifacts under a different lens, and to foster an open and safe conversation space.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a freshman early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

