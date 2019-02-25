Penn State Alum Ryan Belz Appears On Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

Penn State alumnus, former UPUA presidential candidate, and Plinko record-breaker Ryan Belz discussed student loans and the “We Are” chant on the latest episode of Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix show “Patriot Act.”

Minhaj’s episode focused on the struggle that more than 44 million Americans with student loans face to pay off collegiate debt collected by a “multi-billion dollar predatory industry that ruins lives.” The episode explained the murky regulations and staggering figures surrounding the process of taking out and paying back student loans in America.

Belz’s return to television featured considerably less wheel-spinning, Plinko, and screaming than his first appearance:

Minhaj used a clip from the “Price is Right” to introduce Belz, who also served as the president of Penn State Students for Trump during his time at Penn State. The clip showed Belz sprinting among the audience members and screaming after learning he would have the chance to play Plinko on the show.

“I love this clip so much,” Minhaj said. “We actually tracked down Ryan, and guess what Ryan wanted to do with his Plinko money?”

The show then cut to an interview with Belz, who told Minhaj that he planned to use the $31,500 he won on the gameshow to pay off a portion of his approximate $130,000 student debt total.

“Did you personally pay the Sandusky settlement with $130,000?” Minhaj replied.

“One would think, with that amount, but no,” Belz said.

Minhaj then asked Belz if he enjoyed his time at Penn State.

“Absolutely loved it, would not change it for a thing,” he answered.

The two entered into a hesitant “We Are” chant exchange, with Belz serving an enthusiastic “We Are” for the host’s flat “Penn State” return.

“That’s not a slogan, Ryan,” Minhaj said. “You could do any school like that. We are University of Phoenix online!”

“Okay then,” Belz replied.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.