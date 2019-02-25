[Photo Story] Penn State Wrestling Sends Off Legendary 2014 Class With Memorable Win

When Penn State wrestling honored its senior class Sunday before its dual against Buffalo, the team celebrated three NCAA championships, four individual national titles, a soon-to-be 59-match winning streak, and one of the best recruiting classes in college wrestling history.

Sunday was mainly a victory lap for Hodge Trophy frontrunners Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal before they both seek their third straight titles next month and battle each other for the program falls record. Both headlined the top-ranked 2014 recruiting class that also included Nick Nevills, Shakur Rasheed, and Anthony Cassar. The five Nittany Lion greats have a combined 389 wins…and counting.

However, the festivities remembered the senior class as a whole, which includes plenty of program guys who spent their time in college contributing to the overall atmosphere of the best, most competitive wrestling room in the country without much recognition.

Cael Sanderson always preaches a team-focused mentality that goes beyond individual accolades. Athletes like Scott Stossel, a club wrestler who walked on and actually won a Big Ten dual match, and Franny Bisono, who missed both duals last weekend to dance in THON, embody that. They add unique elements to the team as practice partners, dodgeball champions, cheerleaders on the bench, and the next men up when needed.

From Nickal and Nolf down to the end of the bench, this senior class has been instrumental in guiding Penn State wrestling from a team that had a few good years to a full decade of dominance.

Is there a more fitting way for Nickal, Nolf, and Rasheed to go out than with falls?

Nickal dressed for the occasion and bid farewell in style with a pair of Louis Vuitton-inspired shoes. He’d make drill partner and fashion icon David Taylor proud with this high class.

Rasheed left the mat at Rec Hall for what will likely be the final time with an affectionate gesture, having quickly become an all-time fan favorite with his lovable personality and knack for hitting cradles.

One last time taking it all in for Nolf.

“I don’t really think it’ll be emotional as it is trying to soak it all in while it’s still here. I’m not the type to sob over it here. I’m just excited to compete and take it all in one more time.”

Although Cassar and Rasheed might have one more season left, depending on how their applications for sixth years go, this year’s senior class, made up mostly of Sanderson’s 2014 recruiting class, won’t soon be forgotten in Happy Valley.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci