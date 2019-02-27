The Best Of Your Penn State Weddings: Part Five

It’s the last week of our Penn State wedding series and we’re ready to close it out with some blue and white bangers:

Katie Fehr-Bedford and Justin Bedford

Wedding location: Schuylkill Haven, PA

Wedding date: August 8, 2015

“My husband was in the State Police academy when we got married and really didn’t get to help much besides the theme. Our wedding had a full ‘tailgate’ Penn State theme! I graduated from Schuylkill Campus in 2012 and he graduated from University Park in 2012! We are high school sweethearts and have had season tickets for football since we graduated!



“Our colors were obviously blue and white with some silver/grey! Pom-poms were given out as favors to use as we walked into the reception to Zombie Nation. A donation to THON was also given in our guests’ names as a favor. All the guys wore Penn State polos and socks, my girls had blue and white dresses, and our ring bearer carried a football in the church! We had a PSU photo booth backdrop (with JoePa) and a table full of memorabilia! The groom’s cake was Beaver Stadium, our topper was a PSU-themed and our cupcakes were decorated in blue and white icing! We also had tables with white cloths with blue runners (to match the helmets) and we had turf on the tables as centerpieces! It was literally a day filled with Penn State atmosphere and one we will never forget!”

Caitlin and Gerard AnthonyW

Wedding date: May 2018

“I married my husband Gerard Anthony this past May after getting engaged at Homecoming 2016 surround by family and friends, the majority of which are also alumni. Penn State being a large part of our lives, I knew we needed a few PSU touches for our day. This included our engagement photos taking place in State College and an immense amount of courage emailing Steve Jones (the voice of Penn State football) to do a voiceover as a surprise for my husband for our entrance into our ceremony. The only people who knew were my brother-in-law and mother-in-law who I ran the crazy idea past. To my shock and utter disbelief, he agreed and he and our DJ made a truly shocking and unforgettable start to our wedding.”

Justin Cunfer and Katie Hetherington Cunferw

Wedding date: December 1, 2012

“We met at Penn State University Park during agriculture summer program and have been together for 17 total years. Our wedding was navy blue and white, including navy in my dress. The wedding party was also in navy blue and white and so was pretty much all of the over 350 people who attended, down to the PSU purses, scarves, and jackets.

The highlight, at least for me, was not only was PSU part of the sermon, because it was a tie to both of us and my entire family of PSU grads, but the minister, an ’83 grad and classmate of Todd Blackledge lead a ‘We Are’ chant with the church and they roared ‘Penn State’ back. Folks still talk about how awesome it was.



“We are now parents of 4-month-old future Penn Stater Abigail who was born just in time for mommy to have maternity leave during football season.”

Mark and Carol Poblete

Wedding location: State College, PA

Wedding date: July 30, 2018

“Mark and I met while marching in Blue Band together, so it was only natural for us to not only get married in the place where we fell in love, but also to incorporate our shared love for Dear Old State into our day.

“We were lucky to have fellow Blue Band alumni participate in our wedding. Several of our friends played trumpet for our ceremony, and accompanied us while we all high-stepped across Allen St. for some great photos. We later had all our Blue Band friends play at our reception and Mark and I joined in, playing some fight songs, ‘Hey Baby,’ and invited all Penn Staters to sing the alma mater with us. We also got a special visit from the Nittany Lion.”

Lea and David Gendelman

Wedding location: Mount Nittany Club in Beaver Stadium

Wedding date: October 11, 2014

“My husband and I met at Penn State my freshman/his sophomore year (2004) and have been together ever since. I hail from Western Pennsylvania, he is from the Philly area, so having our wedding in Happy Valley seemed like the best ‘middle ground’ possible. My birthstone is the sapphire, so I have always loved navy blue, and being the Penn State fans we are, it was the obvious choice for our wedding color.

“We wrote our own wedding ceremony, took the Blue Buses to the stadium, had a drone take pictures of everyone in the stands, and have lots of other fun stories.”

Liz and Bob Daubert

Wedding location: The Harmony Forge Inn and Barn in Bellefonte, PA

Wedding date: September 5, 2015

“I graduated from Penn State in 2008, and married a non-PSU man, Bob Daubert. When we started dating I jokingly said if he can make it through Penn State football season crazy with my family, he’ll be the one. Well, he survived and eventually let us have our wedding at Penn State.

“On the infamous day we lost the road home opener to Temple. No one knew if my dad and I were crying during our father daughter dance due to the our emotions or the team losing. A little of both.

“Our cake topper was Bob dragging me away from a PSU football helmet. Finally, my something blue in my dress was the Nittany Lion.”

Lisa and Andrew Miller

Wedding location: Mount Nittany Club in Beaver Stadium

Wedding date: July 21, 2012

“Our wedding invitations were replica football tickets. Following the ceremony, we rode the Penn State trolley around campus to get our pictures taken at all of the traditional locations. Our wedding day was actually the day prior to the Joe Paterno statue being removed. Immediately following our ceremony, we had our picture taken with Joe, along with the hundreds of other Penn State supporters. We were also interviewed by the news and our interview actually ended up on ESPN!

“Our reception was held downtown at Days Inn Penn State (perfect local for an awesome PSU after party downtown). Our table numbers/centerpieces were actual Penn State football players numbers (past and current at the time of our wedding). Our wedding cake was a replica of the stadium. The scoreboard on the cake was our wedding date…and of course PSU won! Our head table was decorated with the name MILLER spelled out using pictures I took from around campus replicating each letter. Our entire wedding from proposal to honeymoon had the Penn State influence! We walked on the beaches of Hawaii with ‘We Are’ Penn State flip-flops leaving our Penn State pride wherever we went! We are Proud Penn State alumni through and through!”

Hayley and Gary Wang

Wedding location: Seasons Catering and Special Events in Washington Township, NJ

Wedding date: July 16, 2016



“Our Penn State wedding bled blue and white. Our napkins and cookie favors said ‘We Are…Mr. and Mrs.’ We had a Nittany Lion ice sculpture, which was extra special because we got engaged at the shrine. My garter was Penn State Nittany Lions. 75% of the bridal party was made up of Penn Staters and wore blue and white. ‘Sweet Caroline’ was played by the band. It was an unforgettable Penn State filled day!”

Sara Leary and Richard Swanson

Wedding location: Long Island, New York

Wedding date: September 15, 2018

“Our rehearsal dinner cake was Penn State-themed and we donated to The Hope Gala, which supports Four Diamonds and THON. We had a signature drink inspired by the infamous Darkhorse Tonto and we had special labels printed and labeled on Yeungling bottles! Our wedding was truly the best day of our lives because it was filled with people we love and that love us. But more importantly we were surrounded by Penn Staters who know how to party!”

