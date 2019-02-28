LionPATH Preparing For Another User Interface Update

This is not a drill, people. We’re getting another LionPATH update.

If anyone needs caught up, LionPATH debuted during the spring 2016 semester…and it wasn’t pretty. Actually, it sucked to the tune of $66 million.

Student concerns were eventually heard by the LionPATH team, and a more user-friendly interface was rolled out in May of 2017 (yes, more than a year later). Here’s what that currently looks like for students:

Things have been relatively smooth sailing since then, until Oracle launched a new version of the system that powers LionPATH, rendering the old user-friendly system useless.

This time around, though, Penn State is already on top of the upcoming change. The LionPATH team is preparing to roll out another update to the student-facing interface (and parts of the backend interface) in July.

Using student feedback and analytics from the system, the project team has focused on making the information and processes students need front and center, while pushing back or removing altogether any superfluous information.

The new interface will bring greater focus to things like the weekly view of your class schedule, which should be easily export-able to your Outlook or Google calendar.

Your finals schedule and grades will also be more accessible under the new system, which features buttons at the top for “my information,” “my finances,” and “my advisors.”

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.