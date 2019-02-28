Things To Do In Pittsburgh Over Spring Break

We’ve finally hit the halfway point in the spring semester, which means students will be rewarded with a much-needed break from classes and the stress of college life. While some Penn Staters will fly south to escape the frigid Pennsylvania weather, the rest of us will crawl back to our respective corners of the state.

For those of you heading home to Pittsburgh, here are some things to do after you’ve finally caught up on your sleep and the cabin fever starts kicking in.

Cheer On The Penguins

The only team in black and gold worth watching in March, the Pittsburgh Penguins, will take the ice at PPG Paints Arena three times next week while you are home for break. The Penguins will host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m., the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m., and the Boston Bruins on Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. if you’re still in town.

Catch A Concert

If you’re tired of your parents telling you to turn your music down, then go see one of these concerts:

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y — Saturday, March 2 — Stage AE

B2K’s Millenium Tour — Friday, March 8 — Petersen Event Center

J.I.D. “Catch Me If You Can Tour” — Saturday, March 9 — Rex Theater

Support The Finer Arts

Use your return to Pittsburgh, a city with surprisingly more to offer than State College, as a chance to explore the abundant art scene.

Head to the Benedum Center on Saturday, March 2 or Sunday, March 3 to catch The Phantom of the Opera during its final weekend in Pittsburgh. Take advantage of $10 student admission to the Andy Warhol Museum and view the bizarre life’s work of Pittsburgh native pop-art icon.

You can also check out the current contemporary art installments at the Mattress Factory on the North Shore, which are sure to invoke an array of emotions. If modern art isn’t your cup of tea, then make your way over to Oakland and visit the Carnegie Museum of Art.

Get A Wrinkle In Your Brain

You may not have class for a week, but you can still learn a thing or two thanks to all of the museums the city has to offer.

Supplement your CHEM 110 lecture with a trip to the Carnegie Science Center, and check out “Da Vinci The Exhibition,” a special installment highlighting the life and works of Leonardo (not the ninja turtle).

Ketchup on Pittsburgh’s rich history at the Heinz History Center. Make up for that History 20 lecture you slept through with a Revolutionary War lesson at the Fort Pitt Museum.

Pretend you’re a paleontologist while you explore the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Whatever you do, just don’t forget about local gems like the Frick Art and Historical Center.

Topgolf

Pittsburgh’s newest attraction is guaranteed to be all over your friends’ Snapchat stories this Spring break, and you won’t want to miss out on all of the fun. Topgolf is a driving range, restaurant, bar, and arcade all rolled into one, so it has something for everyone. Even if you can’t hit a golf ball straight, you’ll have a blast at Topgolf.

