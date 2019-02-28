Trace McSorley Will Jump For Charity At NFL Combine
When Trace McSorley participates in the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend, he’ll make a case to teams that he’s fit to play quarterback at the professional level. More importantly, the three-year starter at Penn State will be raising money for charity while he gets evaluated.
McSorley is asking fans to pledge money for each vertical inch he jumps during the quarterback assessment on Saturday. All money raised will be donated to Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization benefiting rare disease research, as part of its Reps for Rare Diseases campaign.
McSorley set a personal goal of 32 inches for the vertical jump. (Side note: Even though it’s for a good cause, would anyone be willing to bet on paying per inch that Saquon Barkley jumped?)
The quarterback is already on track to surpass his fundraising goal of $5,000. At the time of publication, he was set to raise $5,714, thanks to nearly $3,000 in flat donations. So far, fans have pledged a total of $178.57 per inch.
You can donate either a flat rate or pledge money here.
Ryan Bates is also participating based on his bench press reps, with an estimated $719 raised so far of his $1,000 goal.
While at Penn State, McSorley served terms as the Uplifting Athletes chapter’s president and vice president. He even attended one of the organization’s conferences, where he roomed with Washington quarterback and Fiesta Bowl counterpart Jake Browning.
McSorley’s Combine pledge is the latest partnership between Penn State football and Uplifting Athletes. Penn State’s own Scott Shirley started the organization as a student after his father was diagnosed with kidney cancer. The organization also benefits from the annual Lift for Life event in the summer.
Former Penn State lineman AQ Shipley rocked Uplifting Athletes-inspired kicks during this NFL season’s My Cause, My Cleats weekend. Nittany Lions Jason Cabinda, Grant Haley, Mike Gesicki, and Troy Apke all raised money through Reps for Rare Diseases during the 2018 NFL Combine.
