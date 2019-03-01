Penn State Football Alum Tyler Lucas Comes Up Short In ‘Titan Games’ Finale

Former Penn State football player Tyler Lucas finished as one of the final eight Titans in the inaugural season of NBC’s The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Lucas tried out for the show with his brother Kyle, a fellow former Penn State football player as well as an Onward State alumnus. The show was a reunion for the brothers, who hadn’t seen each other for a year and a half due to being stationed across the world from each other in the Air Force.

They premiered on the show in January during the fifth episode of the season. Tyler won his first event, which involved lifting and climbing a giant chain tower with a rope contraption. By winning, Tyler became a Titan and advanced to later in the season.

Unfortunately, Kyle lost his event in a tight battle. Luckily, Titan Games producers let Kyle stay on set to cheer on his brother for the remainder of the competition.

In the finale this week, Tyler, the largest Titan at 6’4″, met his match when he faced corporate attorney Derik Scott, who, at 5’11, was billed as an underdog throughout the show.

Lucas and Scott faced off in the “Hammering Ram” event, which consists of competitors pushing three 300-lb. boxes and hammering two steel posts until they unleash a 350-lb. battering ram. The first competitor to break through a massive door with the ram wins.

These hammering rams are no match for the Titan strength of @derikaspenscott and @twlucas13. pic.twitter.com/phxS99XpRm — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) March 1, 2019

Lucas got off to a fast start, throwing the blocks off of the hammer like they were made out of foam. He then broke the first steel post almost instantly, and broke the second steel post shortly after Scott managed to break the first.

Despite his strong start, Lucas was unable to break through the door with the battering ram before Scott, who advanced to the final round but lost to James “Tank” Jean-Louis, the Ultimate Titan Champion, in the final Mount Olympus.

About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

