Lady Lions Fall To Nebraska On Senior Day To Close Out Regular Season

The Lady Lions (12-17, 5-13 Big Ten) came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-15, 9-9 Big Ten) on Senior Day.

The team honored seniors Amari Carter, Teniya Page, Kayleigh Semion, Leah Knizner, and Sarah McMurtry prior to their final regular season game at Bryce Jordan Center.



Page led the scoring for Penn State, putting up 22 points in the 79-74 loss.

How It Happened

After an evenly matched first quarter that finished with both teams tied at 17 points apiece, the Cornhuskers pulled away in the second, going on a 26-15 run before the half.

The Lady Lions went into the locker room down 43-32, but came out with a new-found fire and outscored the Cornhuskers 20-14 in the third quarter.

However, the energy in the third was not enough to pull away with the lead, as Nebraska stayed on top throughout the fourth. The Cornhuskers also sunk 13 of 14 free throws en route to the 79-74 win.

Takeaways

Page finished with a game-high 22 points and tallied four steals, adding to the 2000-point scorer’s legacy. Nebraska’s Sam Hailby led the Cornhuskers’ with 16 points.

led the Cornhuskers’ with 16 points. Lauren Ebo led the Lions in rebounds hauling in 12 boards, while Nebraska’s rebound leader, Ashtyn Veerbeek, brought down 10 boards.

What’s Next

The Big Ten Tournament kicks off on Wednesday in Indianapolis with Penn State taking on Wisconsin in its opener.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Patrick Arnold Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. He's oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting, and can usually be found watching sports or miscellaneous things youtube. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

State Patty’s Arrests Down 62% From Last Year A total of 121 crimes were reported to State College and Penn State police last weekend, well below the previous all-time low of 146 set in 2015.