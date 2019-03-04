Lady Lions Star Teniya Page Racks Up First Team All-Big Ten Honors Once Again
Lady Lions star guard Teniya Page earned All-Big Ten honors for the fourth consecutive year when she was named a consensus first-team player by the coaches and media for the second time in her career.
Page is the seventh player in Penn State women’s basketball history to garner conference honors in three or more years and the first since program legend Maggie Lucas did it from 2010-2014.
The senior averaged 19.4 points per game, good for second in the Big Ten. She missed a handful of games toward the end of the season, but came back for the regular season finale against Nebraska. She became the sixth Lady Lion to reach 2,000 career points in February.
Unfortunately for Page, the team couldn’t put itself in NCAA Tournament position in her last season, and she’ll finish with a postseason résumé that includes a pair of WNIT berths the past two seasons.
Page will wrap up her historic career in the Big Ten tournament with the No. 12 seed Lady Lions starting in the first round against Wisconsin. They’ll take on the Badgers at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 in Indianapolis.
