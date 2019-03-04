PSU news by
Lady Lions Star Teniya Page Racks Up First Team All-Big Ten Honors Once Again

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
3/4/19 3:10 pm

Lady Lions star guard Teniya Page earned All-Big Ten honors for the fourth consecutive year when she was named a consensus first-team player by the coaches and media for the second time in her career.

Page is the seventh player in Penn State women’s basketball history to garner conference honors in three or more years and the first since program legend Maggie Lucas did it from 2010-2014.

The senior averaged 19.4 points per game, good for second in the Big Ten. She missed a handful of games toward the end of the season, but came back for the regular season finale against Nebraska. She became the sixth Lady Lion to reach 2,000 career points in February.

Unfortunately for Page, the team couldn’t put itself in NCAA Tournament position in her last season, and she’ll finish with a postseason résumé that includes a pair of WNIT berths the past two seasons.

Page will wrap up her historic career in the Big Ten tournament with the No. 12 seed Lady Lions starting in the first round against Wisconsin. They’ll take on the Badgers at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 in Indianapolis.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Penn State Softball Nearly Sweeps Madeira Beach Invitational

The Nittany Lions hit a slew of home runs and gave up a total of 10 runs across the five game stretch as they had a winning record at a tournament for the first time since 2017.

Penn State’s Seven NFL Combine Participants Put Together Impressive Weekend

Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders, and Amani Oruwariye all looked strong in front of NFL executives and scouts.

