Penn State Softball Nearly Sweeps Madeira Beach Invitational

Penn State softball (7-11) had a successful stretch in the Madeira Beach Invitational by winning all of its games aside from one against NCAA Tournament contender FIU.

The Nittany Lions hit a slew of home runs and gave up a total of 10 runs across the five game stretch as they had a winning record at a tournament for the first time since 2017.

How It Happened

Game One vs. Boston College

The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings against Penn State pitching duo Bailey Parshall and Hannah Shields, but the Nittany Lions would rally down the stretch.

Haley Vallejos singled with the bases loaded in the third inning to cut the lead in half. In the sixth, Penn State used a bunt single and a pair of errors to tack on another run before senior star Tori Dubois came up clutch with a two-run double to give the Nittany Lions its first lead heading into the final frame.

Senior Madison Shaffer, who entered in the fifth, pitched an absolute gem in the final three innings — striking out four and not giving up a single hit to record her first win of the season, 5-4.

Game Two vs. FIU

The Nittany Lions capped off Friday with another tight battle against Florida International. Senior outfielder Toni Polk sent the third pitch of the game over the wall to give Penn State a 1-0 first inning lead.

Kylee Lingenfelter, who started the game in the circle for the Nittany Lions, didn’t record an out before she was pulled — giving up two walks, then allowing a runner to score on a wild pitch. Hannah Shields came in and gave up a single to allow a second run to score, but the junior pitcher would give up just one more hit in her four innings of action.

Amanda Grieco tied the game for Penn State with the first home run of her career, but the Panthers would take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning after a two-out rally in game one winning pitcher Madison Shaffer’s only inning of action. Kendahl Dunford, who pitched a complete game, retired the final six Nittany Lions in order to preserve the FIU win.

Game Three vs. Detroit Mercy

Freshman pitcher Bailey Parshall had her best performance for the Nittany Lions to date, tying a school record by striking out 15 of the 27 batters she faced in the outing. She had a no-hitter going into the sixth, and the trio of hits that led to a run in that inning would be the only hits she gave up in the game.

Penn State jumped out ahead once again thanks to a Tony Polk double before a Claire Swedberg bunt that allowed the senior to score. Ally Kurland continued the freshman impact with a two-run shot in the fourth inning, which would be enough to secure the 3-1 win for the Nittany Lions.

Game Four vs. Florida A&M

Toni Polk led off the afternoon on Sunday for Penn State with a solo home run to give Penn State a 1-0 first inning lead. A fifth inning sac fly from Claire Swedberg after a single from Melina Livingston and a double from Polk tacked on an extra run.

That would be enough for the freshman duo of Kylee Lingenfelter, who got the start, and Bailey Parshall, who pitched in the final three innings to complete a 2-0 victory over the Rattlers.

Game Five vs. Central Michigan

The Nittany Lions were held to just four hits and scoreless through four innings, but rallied in the fifth with five runs off six hits — including a Melina Livingston solo shot — to break the game open.

Kylee Lingenfelter got her second win of the day after pitching into the sixth inning before giving up a pair of runs and Bailey Parshall got her second save. Tori Dubois hit her first home run of the season to cap off a 7-2 win for Penn State.

Takeaways

Penn State hasn’t had an issue scoring in the first inning and jumping out to early leads this season — scoring in the first seven times and holding the first lead 10 times. Aside from another first inning lead lost against FIU, this weekend was the first time the Nittany Lions were able to hold their leads, having lost four of those leads, including three from the first inning.

Penn State has hit 11 home runs this season from six different batters in just four weekends this season. The Nittany Lions hit just two by this point last season.

What’s Next

The spring break tour continues to Clearwater, FL, where the Nittany Lions will play in a Wednesday doubleheader against Penn and Villanova.

