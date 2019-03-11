Penn State Health Names New CEO

Stephen Massini will become the next CEO of Penn State Health this summer.

Penn State Health’s Board of Directors appointed Massini this week to succeed Craig Hillemeier, who announced in February that he plans to retirefrom his role head of the university’s health care enterprise and dean of the Penn State College of Medicine.

Massini has been executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Penn State Health since 2016. Unlike Hillemeier and other recent predecessors, Massini will not hold a dual role as dean of the College of Medicine. The board of directors and university trustees recently separated the two positions to be able to support the growth of both organizations. A separate search is being conducted for a new dean.

Prior to his current role, Massini joined Penn State Health in 2015 as chief financial officer for the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“Steve Massini has been a transformative leader for Penn State Health since he joined our health system in 2015,” Kathleen Casey, Penn State Health board chair, said in a news release. “He has been central to the expansion of our clinical presence across our region and the development of innovative partnerships, like our collaboration with Highmark. The Board of Directors has tremendous confidence in Steve’s ability to establish a bold vision for the future of Penn State Health, and to deliver on our promise to expand access to clinical services and enhance the quality and value of the care we provide.”

A Penn State alumnus, Massini previously worked in multiple roles for Geisinger Health System, including chief administrative officer and chief financial officer for Geisinger Clinic. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions with Highmark.

As Penn State Health CEO, Massini will oversee a $2.3 billion clinical enterprise that includes the Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Penn State Health St. Joseph in Berks County, and Penn State Health Medical Group, which has 127 practices and 2,000 clinical providers in nine counties, including Centre County.

“It is incredibly humbling to be asked to lead an organization of more than 14,000 dedicated people whose central purpose is improving the health and well-being of others,” Massini said. “Penn State Health is a vibrant and growing health enterprise. As CEO I want to reinforce our commitment to provide care of the highest quality and value, bring care closer to home for those we serve, build relationships with our community, and support our vital mission to advance medicine through research and educate the next generation of care providers.

“I want to foster a culture that recognizes the essential contributions of the many hard-working and dedicated people who make Penn State Health the thriving service organization it is.”

Massini said he will work closely with the next College of Medicine dean and that the successes of both are linked to each other.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Onward State Presents: The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket, Round 1 We’ve set up four regions for the bracket, each with 16 seeded class gifts that will compete head-to-head for their regional crown and a spot in the Final Four.