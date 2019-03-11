PSU news by
Westside Village To Unveil Renovated West College Apartments

Westside Village
By Sponsored Content
3/11/19 3:59 am

If you still haven’t found somewhere to live for the 2019-2020 school year, you might be feeling a little behind in the housing game, but don’t fret.

Westside Village will hold a St. Patrick’s Day-themed reveal event this week for renovated apartments on West College Ave. If you love to cook or want to give it a shot, you can’t beat these kitchen renovations (shown above).

Stop by 616 West College, Apartment 8 any time from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 or 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15 to get a first look at the new apartments. The company will even provide pizza and other refreshments, and the event includes a drawing for an Amazon gift card.

Nine one- and two-bedroom apartments (including the one in these photos) are still available in the Sanderling Building, which also houses Crunchee Munchees (read: churros all day, every day). Westside is also planning a leasing special for anyone who rents an apartment through the event.


About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

