Penn State Alumni Association To Host Wrestling Championship Mixer
For Penn State fans traveling to Pittsburgh for the NCAA Wrestling Championship at PPG Paints Arena, the Penn State Alumni Association is hosting a championship mixer Saturday afternoon just minutes from the arena.
Registration is free for members of the Alumni Association and $10 for anyone who’s not a member. Hors d’ oeuvres and music will be offered at the get-together as entertainment
If you don’t have tickets to the wrestling championship, fear not. Those in attendance without tickets are invited to stay and watch the final two sessions at a Penn State viewing party after the mixer.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 3-5 p.m. at Buford’s Kitchen. Registration is required for those interested in attending. You can find more information on the Alumni Association’s page here.
