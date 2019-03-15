Airbnb Stats Already Surpass 2018 Totals For Graduation

If you missed our guide to finding last-minute graduation housing, local Airbnb properties may be your go-to move if you or your family are still scrambling to find a place to stay for graduation.

A variety of local homes with different sizes and proximity to campus all around State College are listed on Airbnb. These increasingly popular options, however, are filling up quickly.

Airbnb totals for May 2-5, 2019 have already surpassed 2018 commencement weekend totals, with just around seven weeks left until graduation. Approximately 1,600 guest arrivals are expected for the weekend so far this year. Last year, State College saw 1,500 guest arrivals for this same weekend. The percentage of renters listed as families more than doubled, with “families” making up eight percent of guests in 2018 and 19 percent so far in 2019.

Guests who have already booked are from a total of 10 countries, 28 states and 238 cities. The top three origin states among them are Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. The top three cities are New York City, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

Hosts this year are expected to make a total of $365,000 — with the typical host raking in approximately $1,162 for the weekend. The area won’t exactly reach the Airbnb records that were shattered during last fall’s White Out weekend, but guest arrivals and expected profits for homeowners are both more than half of the totals reached last September.

Airbnb spokesperson Liz DeBold Fusco elaborated on the importance of commencement weekend for the State College community, and how rental numbers are only expected to grow given that graduation is still a few weeks out.

“As many loved ones turn to Airbnb to find an affordable place to stay near campus, commencement season is an opening for State College families to earn extra income as they share their home with the collegiate community,” she said. “Even as early as March, local hosts are projected to make $365,000 — and that will only go up as additional bookings are made as we get closer to the big weekend.

“We are proud to help both residents in State College and throughout the Keystone State access this economic opportunity and families celebrate this important milestone”.

