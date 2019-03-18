CATA To Increase RIDEpass Permit Rates

CATA will increase its monthly RIDEpass permit fee for the 2019-2020 school year. RIDEpass permits, which grant graduate students, faculty, and staff access to all CATA bus routes, will now cost $21 per month — a $6 increase over the current $15 total, effective July 1.

Permit expiration dates will also change next year. Current RIDEpass permits expire June 30, whereas 2019-20 passes will expire on May 31, 2020.

CATA deferred any rate increases for two years despite added maintenance and administration expenses. Penn State Transportation Services will continue to support RIDEpass by covering approximately 70 percent of the program costs (regularly $79) for eligible permit holders. The university supports the program in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion on campus and reduce carbon emissions.

Program eligibility requirements remain the same, and application information will be available in June. You can find more information about the program and next year’s update here.

