Beto O’Rourke Starts His Day At Penn State With A Pint Of Scholar’s Chip
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Happy Valley Tuesday morning, a stop presumably on the trip between Iowa and New Hampshire. The first thing he did? Stopped at the Creamery for a fresh pint of Scholar’s Chip. At 9:45 a.m.
If there’s one thing Penn Staters are passionate about, it’s Creamery ice cream. And Penn Staters everywhere took to Twitter to discuss their confusion about O’Rourke’s “Penn State dairy” tweet.
The phrase “Penn State dairy” seems…acceptable…I guess. It’s not wrong, per say, but not exactly part of the Happy Valley vernacular.
…and of all flavors, he picked the lesser-lauded Scholar’s Chip — literally just vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips and “extra vanilla bean.”
Schreyer, at least, was pleased with the homage paid to its signature flavor.
Anyway…
Ice cream is ice cream, folks. There’s no wrong flavor (except Bittersweet Mint) and no wrong time to eat it. The Creamery opens at 7 a.m., after all.
