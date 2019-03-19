Beto O’Rourke Starts His Day At Penn State With A Pint Of Scholar’s Chip

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Happy Valley Tuesday morning, a stop presumably on the trip between Iowa and New Hampshire. The first thing he did? Stopped at the Creamery for a fresh pint of Scholar’s Chip. At 9:45 a.m.

Nothing like some Penn State dairy to start off the morning in the Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/Ps1Exbj2zq — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 19, 2019

If there’s one thing Penn Staters are passionate about, it’s Creamery ice cream. And Penn Staters everywhere took to Twitter to discuss their confusion about O’Rourke’s “Penn State dairy” tweet.

Beto stopping to get ice cream from the Berkey Creamery is the right move but eating it for breakfast? You wanna run for President, show a little discipline, man. — Nick Miller (@NickMillerMusic) March 19, 2019

Beto is at my school. He knows his way around if he already hit up The Creamery. https://t.co/G5haU4W26B — Alma Jessica Castillo (@almajessica1973) March 19, 2019

The phrase “Penn State dairy” seems…acceptable…I guess. It’s not wrong, per say, but not exactly part of the Happy Valley vernacular.

ah yes, that classic "penn state dairy" https://t.co/bhnA7DT5Dk — Heather Schmelzlen (@anchorlines) March 19, 2019

Fire the staffer who actually posted this or didn’t clue you in that it’s The Creamery! Penn State dairy?! https://t.co/GdEIrDYZTV — Jeff Jubelirer (@jeff_jubelirer) March 19, 2019

Appreciate ya homie but it’s The Creamery. #WeAre — Luke Colledge (@LukeColledge) March 19, 2019

…and of all flavors, he picked the lesser-lauded Scholar’s Chip — literally just vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips and “extra vanilla bean.”

Not to attract the ire of the faithful but I don’t think many candidates are going to grab a pint of Paterno Peach. — J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) March 19, 2019

Scholar's Chip over Peachy Paterno? I don't know about that… https://t.co/P23ISIGpAz — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) March 19, 2019

Schreyer, at least, was pleased with the homage paid to its signature flavor.

Anyway…

People arguing about whether or not Beto got a good flavor from the Creamery is polarization at its peak. https://t.co/BqqGj00Q9W — Joey Brackets (@JoeSkinnerRadio) March 19, 2019

Ice cream is ice cream, folks. There’s no wrong flavor (except Bittersweet Mint) and no wrong time to eat it. The Creamery opens at 7 a.m., after all.

