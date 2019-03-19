PSU news by
Beto O’Rourke Starts His Day At Penn State With A Pint Of Scholar’s Chip

Noah Rogers | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
3/19/19 12:46 pm

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Happy Valley Tuesday morning, a stop presumably on the trip between Iowa and New Hampshire. The first thing he did? Stopped at the Creamery for a fresh pint of Scholar’s Chip. At 9:45 a.m.

If there’s one thing Penn Staters are passionate about, it’s Creamery ice cream. And Penn Staters everywhere took to Twitter to discuss their confusion about O’Rourke’s “Penn State dairy” tweet.

The phrase “Penn State dairy” seems…acceptable…I guess. It’s not wrong, per say, but not exactly part of the Happy Valley vernacular.

…and of all flavors, he picked the lesser-lauded Scholar’s Chip — literally just vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips and “extra vanilla bean.”

Schreyer, at least, was pleased with the homage paid to its signature flavor.

Anyway…

Ice cream is ice cream, folks. There’s no wrong flavor (except Bittersweet Mint) and no wrong time to eat it. The Creamery opens at 7 a.m., after all.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

